Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake in Micron Technology (MU) by $2.84 Million as Stock Rose; As Valero Energy (VLO) Valuation Declined, Wesbanco Bank Lifted Its Position by $5.08 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 311,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02M, up from 236,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $42.3. About 27.03 million shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by 391.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 59,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 74,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42M, up from 15,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.22. About 3.10M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 12/03/2018 – Valero Completing Maintenance at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 19/04/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RUNNING AT 10 PERCENT ABOVE CAPACITY; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 12,960 shares to 89,293 shares, valued at $13.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings by 14,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,693 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,766 are owned by Horizon Invests Lc. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,110 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,633 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Utd National Bank Trust accumulated 5,470 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Motco reported 0.44% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.22% or 3,105 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank accumulated 7,911 shares. 94,315 are held by Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Smithfield Tru accumulated 1,975 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management invested in 2,306 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,535 shares. The Oregon-based Mengis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.88% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 226 shares. Acg Wealth invested in 9,043 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TC Energy shuts major pipeline as flooding disrupts Texas terminals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Will Eventually Reward Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 3,158 shares to 141,837 shares, valued at $19.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,981 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls 1% – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron target boosted ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron bull expects profitable bottom – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Assessing The Direction Of Memory Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.