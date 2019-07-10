Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Position in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $545,076 as Shares Rose; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shares Rose, Group One Trading LP Trimmed Its Holding

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.94M, down from 160,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $202.85. About 5.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Tim Cook says Apple has been fortunate to be invited into classrooms all over the world. “They inspire us to create even better products” to help them unlock creative genius. #AppleEDUchat; 07/05/2018 – APPLE:COURT ENTERED ORDER GIVING PRELIM OK OF E-BOOK SETTLEMENT; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 15/03/2018 – Former Apple CEO and chairman of RxAdvance says the cost parameters of the pharmacy benefit manager market need to ‘fundamentally’ change; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO HAVE COMPLAINED TO DOJ ABOUT SWITCHING ISSUES; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video)

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 17,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 59,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 267,829 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Platinum Mgmt Limited holds 11,378 shares. Guild Investment Mngmt Inc has 20,026 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 149,477 shares. Addenda Capital Inc accumulated 0.87% or 63,334 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 94,677 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 34,324 shares. 4,091 are owned by Beach Mgmt Limited Co. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va, Virginia-based fund reported 68,608 shares. 4,063 were reported by Stellar Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Cwh Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 8,817 shares stake. Asset Management stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 37,395 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horizon Investment Services Ltd Liability accumulated 32,428 shares or 4.2% of the stock. Coho Limited has 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 2,998 shares to 10,618 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 14,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Properties Llc Cl A.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.