Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Decreased Its Pnm Resources (PNM) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Netease (NTES) Valuation Declined, Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Raised Stake

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 270,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, down from 278,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 178,835 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 08/03/2018 – MORE OPEN-SOURCE EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED: PNM CEO; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2019 Ongoing EPS $2.04-$2.16; 30/05/2018 – PNM Resources’ Texas Utility Files for General Rate Review; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 15/05/2018 – PNM RESOURCES SAYS UNIT ISSUED $350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – PNM CEO PATRICIA VINCENT-COLLAWN SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 97.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc bought 3,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 7,253 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 3,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.35. About 550,578 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 75,402 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $102.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PNM shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.32 million shares or 2.22% less from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Principal Fincl Group has invested 0.06% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Ironwood Financial Limited Company holds 0.01% or 300 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Moreover, Cambiar Llc has 0.08% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 32,800 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) for 21,891 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 21,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv holds 12,206 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.03% or 2.18 million shares. Int Inc has invested 0.04% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.03% or 52,179 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset has invested 0.01% in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

