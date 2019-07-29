Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lifted Its Union Bankshares (UBSH) Stake; As Marriott Intl New (MAR) Valuation Rose, Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $554,375

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) by 91.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 46,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 50,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS APPROVES CAPITAL RAISE OF UP TO 74 BLN RUPEES DURING FY18-19; 27/04/2018 – Union Bank Releases First Quarter Earnings and Announces Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 09/03/2018 – India’s Union Bank says has $45 mln direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.52 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.29 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA UNBK.NS CEO SAYS HAS DIRECT CREDIT EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 1.75 BLN RUPEES TO GITANJALI FIRMS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Union Bank of India plans to auction loans worth 59 bln rupees – Economic Times; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA- ACCOUNT CLASSIFIED AS NPA IN 2012; RECOVERY ACTION WITH CONSENT OF OTHER CONSORTIUM MEMBERS INITIATED; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA-TOTEM AVAILED CREDIT FACILITIES FROM 8 BANKS WITH TOTAL EXPOSURE OF INR 13.94 BLN; CO’S EXPOSURE AT INR 3.14 BLN AS ON JAN 31; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 861.5 MLN RUPEES VS 712.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST PROMOTER AND DIRECTORS OF TOTEM INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Intl New (MAR) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,707 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 67,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marriott Intl New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 1.24 million shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 09/04/2018 – SCARLETT HOTEL GROUP BUYS THIRD MARRIOTT, 113-ROOM FAIRFIELD; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – JW Marriott and FOOD & WINE Announce Full Lineup of Star-Studded Talent for Venice Food & Wine Festival; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 30/04/2018 – Marriott International, Inc. Selects DESTINI Estimator as Preconstruction Solution

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,203 shares to 158,809 shares, valued at $30.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 67,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 9.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.73 per share. MAR’s profit will be $519.46 million for 22.48 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 17,002 shares. Natixis Advsrs L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,300 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 138,227 shares. Baltimore holds 50,995 shares. 1.27 million were accumulated by Wellington Management Grp Llp. Pictet And Cie (Europe) reported 3,135 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx has 2,914 shares. 32,944 were reported by Yhb Invest Advsr. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communications reported 22,508 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited reported 1.15M shares stake. Highfields Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 2.6% or 151,045 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.16% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 19.97M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Glenmede Trust Na reported 19,529 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 83,959 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 53,027 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 113,513 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 1,394 shares. First Mercantile Communications has 5,140 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 12,385 shares. Ota Grp Lp holds 0.75% or 14,487 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 17,961 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2.36M were accumulated by State Street Corporation. Oak Limited Oh owns 7,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Investment Of Virginia Ltd Co holds 0.18% or 23,737 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 6,373 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH).