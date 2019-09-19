Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increases Position in Hollyfrontier (HFC); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Epoch Investment Partners Boosted Stake

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2224.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 90,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 94,733 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $179.39 million, up from 4,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.54M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts in New Threat to PayPal (Video); 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The institutional investor held 54,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 42,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 1.56M shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 09/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER 1Q PRODUCTION 415,260 B/D; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 176 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com holds 2.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,505 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.01% or 197 shares. Glaxis Management Limited reported 15.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Corvex Mngmt Lp has invested 1.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Antipodean Ltd Llc has 8.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,638 are held by Liberty Mgmt Inc. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 58,505 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Ipswich Mngmt Com invested in 2.04% or 3,382 shares. Sadoff Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sageworth Tru Com owns 200 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lafayette invested in 0.12% or 177 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 968 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 24,017 shares to 39,243 shares, valued at $12.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,204 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 177,110 shares to 311,038 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 86,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,949 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.