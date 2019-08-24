Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) by $941,850; American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose While Narwhal Capital Management Decreased Holding

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 15,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 68,338 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 83,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.56M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 11/05/2018 – VALIC Partnership with RetireUp Simplifying Retirement Investing for Advisors and Clients; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 24,250 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, down from 33,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $104.3. About 431,896 shares traded or 16.00% up from the average. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Reit (NYSE:MAA) by 6,340 shares to 20,650 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 1.72 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 78,539 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 7,325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Oppenheimer Company holds 0.03% or 10,985 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0.57% or 496,990 shares. 21,853 are owned by Stifel Financial. Raymond James Assocs has 12,868 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership reported 220,152 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 0% or 5,012 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff holds 5,680 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity invested in 0.01% or 21,870 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.03% or 118,767 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 86,780 shares. Argent Capital Limited Liability owns 10,044 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 901,752 shares. British Columbia Invest Management has 242,546 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 4.04M shares. Psagot House Limited owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisors Asset invested in 4,837 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Company owns 0.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 11,777 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,892 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,397 shares. 104,037 are held by Auxier Asset Management. American Interest Group Inc Inc reported 292,671 shares. Connable Office has invested 0.54% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.49% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cap Rech Investors accumulated 42.46M shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,349 shares to 6,110 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 12,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).