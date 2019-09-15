Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Increased Micron Technology (MU) Position by $2.84 Million as Stock Value Rose; Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Stock Value Rose While Valueact Holdings LP Trimmed Position by $210.00 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $519.55 million, down from 5.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 550,489 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Corp expected to post earnings of $4.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 03/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS SAYS FUNDED REDEMPTION PRICE WITH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $22.60, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Delinquency Rate 5.3; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Systems April Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 31.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 74,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 311,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02M, up from 236,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 13.26M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Limited Liability accumulated 512 shares or 0% of the stock. Icon Advisers reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs reported 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 902 are owned by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg, a Japan-based fund reported 204,503 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 46,296 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com Ny accumulated 9,081 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 10,527 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 11,786 shares stake. 14,785 were accumulated by Jefferies Lc. First Personal Fincl Services reported 52 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 41,840 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 700 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 7,109 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36 shares.

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.32 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.69 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $271.83 million for 6.28 P/E if the $5.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alliance Data to start stock buyback, explains Q2 shortfall – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 14,653 shares. California-based Private Asset Incorporated has invested 2.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Vestor Ltd invested in 0.53% or 78,098 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 4.30 million shares. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,271 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 1.51 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 831 shares or 0% of its portfolio. J Goldman & Lp reported 35,000 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap, a Missouri-based fund reported 63,101 shares. 357 were accumulated by Motco. Mackenzie owns 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 32,852 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 138,359 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital owns 499,849 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc reported 235,688 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).