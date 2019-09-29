Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Upped By $2.84 Million Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding; Adobe Systems Has 1.24 Sentiment

Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 509 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 411 sold and reduced stakes in Adobe Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 397.54 million shares, down from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Adobe Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 79 to 84 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 372 Increased: 379 New Position: 130.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 31.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc acquired 74,858 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc holds 311,538 shares with $12.02M value, up from 236,680 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $47.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.92M shares traded or 184.26% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter

Family Capital Trust Co holds 42.63% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. for 361,118 shares. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp owns 569,263 shares or 10.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bluespruce Investments Lp has 8.52% invested in the company for 724,056 shares. The New York-based Dsm Capital Partners Llc has invested 8.43% in the stock. Crestwood Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 51,471 shares.

The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.27 during the last trading session, reaching $277.54. About 2.86 million shares traded or 16.05% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $134.73 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 49.38 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Among 14 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology has $6600 highest and $28 lowest target. $51.60’s average target is 19.42% above currents $43.21 stock price. Micron Technology had 28 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Sell” on Friday, June 21. Citigroup maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, September 27. Citigroup has “Sell” rating and $3500 target. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4000 target in Friday, September 27 report. Longbow upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6600 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. J.P. Morgan maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, September 20, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $30 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corp reported 329,230 shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 3.15M shares. Saturna Capital stated it has 20,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pictet Financial Bank And Trust owns 22,800 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Zacks Mngmt has 189,498 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 35,452 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 7,005 shares in its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Asset Mngmt Advisors Ltd Liability has 3.3% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Principal Grp Inc Inc invested in 0.06% or 1.62M shares. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 52,198 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc reported 7,298 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability holds 150,001 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited holds 8,216 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) stake by 2,103 shares to 105,307 valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 31,200 shares and now owns 88,550 shares. Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) was reduced too.