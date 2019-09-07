Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Lifted Its Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Holding by $2.49 Million; Actuant Cl A (ATU) Shareholder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Upped Position

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc increased its stake in Actuant Corp Cl A (ATU) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc bought 31,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 789,472 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.24M, up from 758,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Actuant Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 251,068 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – Actuant 2Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Cuts 2018 View To Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.10; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP -; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY SALES $1.14 BLN TO $1.16 BLN

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 40.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 103,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The institutional investor held 357,917 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 254,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 33,629 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc by 10,380 shares to 47,350 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,148 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Completes Merger with Bay Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 13, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “OLD LINE BANCSHARES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Old Line Bank Grows Mortgage Team in Baltimore and Welcomes Veteran Loan Officer Dan Murtaugh – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TRK, OLBK, and TYPE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Resources Connection, Inc. (RECN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $50,151 activity. The insider Shah Suhas R bought 182 shares worth $4,898.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Financial Securities Lc owns 9,082 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% or 6,701 shares in its portfolio. Elizabeth Park holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 75,536 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 95,896 shares. Penn Management Company Incorporated invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 45,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 473 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 54,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 21,420 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.19% stake. Walthausen And Company holds 0.17% or 51,330 shares. State Street has invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 58,482 shares to 526,038 shares, valued at $31.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,144 shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Actuant Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Actuant (NYSE:ATU) Shareholders Are Down 32% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Ridge Ltd Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il owns 10,984 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). 53,809 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Southeastern Asset Management Incorporated Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5.90 million shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0% or 98,116 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 159 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 9,478 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 0% invested in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 11,000 shares. First Advsr LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Blair William Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,160 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 8,672 shares.