Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake in Oshkosh (OSK) as Valuation Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Has Increased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding by $1.29 Million; Market Value Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 47.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 68,423 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06M, up from 46,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 2.36 million shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 35,600 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 28,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 643,375 shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Credit Facility ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY EPS $5.10-EPS $5.55; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,361 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 8,593 shares. Dupont Cap has 0.12% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 63,461 shares. 6.62 million are owned by Vanguard Gru. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 436 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 38,738 shares. Systematic Fin Limited Partnership owns 186,940 shares. 13,200 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 12,104 shares. Bailard reported 0.03% stake. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested in 62 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 173,516 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 642,206 shares to 11,219 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 67,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Confluence Inv Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tci Wealth reported 830 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Int Value Advisers Ltd Co accumulated 2.97 million shares. 91,164 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. Signaturefd holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 349 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 3,856 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). M&T Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Assetmark Inc has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual owns 2,906 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 27,782 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 79,322 shares. Beddow Capital Mngmt reported 3.22% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,658 shares.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 35,300 shares to 11,008 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).