Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.87 N/A -5.34 0.00 Verastem Inc. 3 3.62 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dermira Inc. and Verastem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.34 beta indicates that Dermira Inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Verastem Inc. has beta of 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Verastem Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and Verastem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$18.88 is Dermira Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 109.54%. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc.’s average price target is $8.75, while its potential upside is 538.69%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Verastem Inc. seems more appealing than Dermira Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Verastem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 59.9%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Dermira Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Verastem Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance while Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Verastem Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.