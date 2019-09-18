Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.08 N/A -5.34 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 35 2516.07 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dermira Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dermira Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

$21.6 is Dermira Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 168.32%. On the other hand, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s potential upside is 25.55% and its average target price is $45.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Dermira Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Dermira Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.