Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.66 N/A -5.34 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 167.23 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dermira Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Dermira Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

7.1 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. Its rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Dermira Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc. has a 113.57% upside potential and an average target price of $18.88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.2% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.23% -10.25% 0.92% -10.73% -48.95% 17.95%

For the past year Dermira Inc. was more bullish than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.