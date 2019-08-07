Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 9.60 N/A -5.34 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 530.87 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dermira Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9. Competitively, Orchard Therapeutics plc has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 137.19% for Dermira Inc. with consensus target price of $18.88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 53.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Dermira Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.