Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.83 N/A -5.34 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dermira Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Dermira Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Dermira Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 106.74% and an $18.71 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.61% are Ophthotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.