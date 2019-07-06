Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.87 N/A -5.34 0.00 Novan Inc. 1 11.87 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dermira Inc. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dermira Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Novan Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Novan Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.88, and a 109.54% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares and 6.6% of Novan Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.49% are Novan Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has weaker performance than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Novan Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.