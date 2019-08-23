Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.78 N/A -5.34 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 13.00 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dermira Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Dermira Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MacroGenics Inc. has a 2.3 beta which is 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival MacroGenics Inc. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dermira Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

$18.71 is Dermira Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 108.35%. MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a 91.80% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Dermira Inc. is looking more favorable than MacroGenics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 95.8% respectively. 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Dermira Inc. was more bullish than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MacroGenics Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.