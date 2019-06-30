Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 11.53 N/A -5.34 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Dermira Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc.’s current beta is 1.34 and it happens to be 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 1.9 beta which is 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Kazia Therapeutics Limited is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc. has a 97.49% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 3.5% respectively. 0.3% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 8.01% -4.91% -10.07% 27.15% -42.85% 27.57%

For the past year Dermira Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.