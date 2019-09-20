Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.16 N/A -5.34 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 49.78 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dermira Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dermira Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Dermira Inc.’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Editas Medicine Inc. on the other hand, has 2.51 beta which makes it 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Editas Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Editas Medicine Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s average target price is $22, while its potential upside is 169.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.11% and 78.9%. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Editas Medicine Inc. has 3.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Dermira Inc. was more bullish than Editas Medicine Inc.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.