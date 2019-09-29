Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

We are contrasting Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dermira Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 519,927,095.99% -391.8% -53.3% Cerecor Inc. 372,668,971.84% -218.9% -65.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.31 beta indicates that Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cerecor Inc. has beta of 1.96 which is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$17 is Dermira Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 155.26%. Competitively the average price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 221.10% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Dermira Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 55.2% respectively. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of Cerecor Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Dermira Inc. was less bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.