Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

This is a contrast between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 10.27 N/A -5.34 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 4.47 N/A -4.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc.’s 1.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 34.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is 308.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.08 beta.

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 121.86% and an $18.88 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is $19, which is potential 748.21% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Dermira Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 25.7%. Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Dermira Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.