Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.07 N/A -5.34 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dermira Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 142.84% and an $19.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.