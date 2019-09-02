Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

This is a contrast between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.89 N/A -5.34 0.00 Allakos Inc. 46 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dermira Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allakos Inc. are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dermira Inc. and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc. has an average price target of $18.71, and a 133.58% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.4% of Allakos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.