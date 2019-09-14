Dermira Inc. (DERM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achaogen Inc. (:)

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Achaogen Inc. (:) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.76 N/A -5.34 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Achaogen Inc. (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Dermira Inc. and Achaogen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Achaogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s average price target is $18.71, while its potential upside is 108.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Achaogen Inc. has 7.69% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Achaogen Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.