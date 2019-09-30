Dermira Inc. (DERM) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Contrasting side by side

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 33 0.00 16.36M -5.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dermira Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dermira Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 520,559,610.71% -391.8% -53.3% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 50,261,136.71% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Dermira Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

$17 is Dermira Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 155.26%. Meanwhile, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 89.74%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dermira Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.