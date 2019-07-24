Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 10.07 N/A -5.34 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 98.45 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dermira Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dermira Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

Dermira Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dermira Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.9. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and has 20.1 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Dermira Inc. has a 126.11% upside potential and an average price target of $18.88. Sage Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $212.67 consensus price target and a 21.77% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Dermira Inc. appears more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares and 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Dermira Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Dermira Inc. was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.