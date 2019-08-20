Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.64 N/A -5.34 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dermira Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dermira Inc. has an average target price of $18.88, and a 114.79% upside potential. Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 231.54%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Dermira Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 87.9% respectively. Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.