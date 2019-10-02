Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Comparison side by side

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.03 23.95M -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dermira Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 523,745,410.04% -391.8% -53.3% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 551,512,918.53% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility & Risk

Dermira Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.1 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 79% respectively. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.3% are Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -37.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.