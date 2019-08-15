Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Comparison side by side

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.97 N/A -5.34 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.89 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Dermira Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dermira Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Orgenesis Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orgenesis Inc. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Dermira Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Dermira Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 138.69% and an $18.88 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.11% and 4.2%. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.45% are Orgenesis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.