Dermira Inc. (DERM) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.86 N/A -5.34 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.21 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dermira Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dermira Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta means Dermira Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. OPKO Health Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival OPKO Health Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Dermira Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 133.58% and an $18.71 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 26.4% respectively. 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -29.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors OPKO Health Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.