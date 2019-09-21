Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparing side by side

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.24 N/A -5.34 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dermira Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta which is 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 166.67% for Dermira Inc. with average price target of $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.11% and 51.2%. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Dermira Inc. was less bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.