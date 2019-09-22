Dermira Inc. (DERM) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.23 N/A -5.34 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dermira Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Dermira Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 166.67% for Dermira Inc. with average price target of $22.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.2% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has stronger performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.