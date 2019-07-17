Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Contrasting side by side

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.46 N/A -5.34 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Demonstrates Dermira Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dermira Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility and Risk

Dermira Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dermira Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Dermira Inc. has a 117.76% upside potential and an average target price of $18.88. Competitively Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 132.56%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. seems more appealing than Dermira Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.4% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.8% are Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52%

For the past year Dermira Inc. was more bullish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.