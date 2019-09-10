Dermira Inc. (DERM) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.38 N/A -5.34 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 9.08 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dermira Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dermira Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, ImmunoGen Inc. has beta of 2.28 which is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Dermira Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dermira Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc. has a 114.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dermira Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.11% and 80.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ImmunoGen Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance while ImmunoGen Inc. has -53.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ImmunoGen Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.