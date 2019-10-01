Dermira Inc. (DERM) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Comparing side by side

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dermira Inc. and iBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 523,745,410.04% -391.8% -53.3% iBio Inc. 1,380,264,371.35% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. iBio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dermira Inc. and iBio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.11% and 8.1%. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors iBio Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.