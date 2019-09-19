Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.08 N/A -5.34 0.00 Galapagos NV 134 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Dermira Inc. and Galapagos NV Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 5 3.00

Dermira Inc. has an average price target of $21.6, and a 168.32% upside potential. Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus price target is $172.6, while its potential upside is 9.16%. The results provided earlier shows that Dermira Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year Dermira Inc. was less bullish than Galapagos NV.

Summary

Galapagos NV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.