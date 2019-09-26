Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Contrasting side by side

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.50 N/A -5.34 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 9.49 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Dermira Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. On the competitive side is, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Dermira Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dermira Inc. has a 133.52% upside potential and an average price target of $17. Meanwhile, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 403.14%. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Dermira Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.