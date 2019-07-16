Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.46 N/A -5.34 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.61 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dermira Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dermira Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Dermira Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Dermira Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$18.88 is Dermira Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 117.76%. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.5 consensus target price and a 60.14% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dermira Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 85% respectively. Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.