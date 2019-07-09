Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) Comparison side by side

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.66 N/A -5.34 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.76 N/A -2.04 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dermira Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -245.9% -61.2%

Volatility & Risk

Dermira Inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.09 beta which is 109.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18.88 is Dermira Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 113.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 4.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -8.34% -23.45% -6.61% -26.92% -91.27% -14.34%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -14.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.