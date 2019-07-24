Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparison side by side

Since Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 9.96 N/A -5.34 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 50 3.78 N/A 12.15 4.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.34 beta means Dermira Inc.’s volatility is 34.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Dermira Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Dermira Inc.’s consensus target price is $18.88, while its potential upside is 128.57%. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66.33 consensus target price and a 6.38% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Dermira Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 78.9% and 86.5%. About 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Dermira Inc. was less bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.