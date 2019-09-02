Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparing side by side

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.89 N/A -5.34 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.75 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Dermira Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.31 shows that Dermira Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Dermira Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dermira Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Dermira Inc. is $18.71, with potential upside of 133.58%. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 60.28% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Dermira Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.