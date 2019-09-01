Dermira Inc. (DERM) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 5.86 N/A -5.34 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 372.29 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates Dermira Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.9. The Current Ratio of rival AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 133.58% and an $18.71 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Dermira Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.