Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparison side by side

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.86 N/A -5.34 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dermira Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1%

Risk & Volatility

Dermira Inc. has a 1.34 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.75 beta is the reason why it is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Dermira Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 109.54% for Dermira Inc. with average price target of $18.88. Competitively the average price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, which is potential 487.25% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 72.9% respectively. Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.