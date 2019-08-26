Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Comparing side by side

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.52 N/A -5.34 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.68 N/A -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dermira Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.31 beta means Dermira Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Dermira Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Dermira Inc. has a 116.80% upside potential and an average target price of $18.71. Competitively the consensus target price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 295.06% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dermira Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.11% and 72.4%. 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.