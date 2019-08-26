Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Contrasting side by side

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.22 N/A -5.34 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.67 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dermira Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

Dermira Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Its competitor Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Dermira Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential is 127.06% at a $18.71 average price target. Meanwhile, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 378.47%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Dermira Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 92.4% respectively. 0.6% are Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year Dermira Inc. had bullish trend while Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.