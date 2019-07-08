Dermira (DERM) Stock Rose While Dafna Capital Management Raised Stake by $799,500; Lau Associates Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $324,700; Market Valuation Rose

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $205.95. About 112,925 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Pay Blackstone, Goldman $1.9 Billion for Ipreo; 05/03/2018 – PE Hub: Vestar explores Fund V revamp with Goldman and AlpInvest; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 15/05/2018 – Antuit Appoints Craig Silverman as Group Chief Executive Officer; 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAID TO SLASH POSITION IN CONTESTED HOVNANIAN CDS TRADE; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SYSTEMIC SPILLOVERS FROM ITALY INTO PERIPHERY COULD PUSH EURO/DOLLAR DOWN ”AROUND FIVE BIG FIGURES”; 03/05/2018 – BI UK: Goldman Sachs has hired a senior chemicals banker from Barclays; 18/05/2018 – Goldman says market fears about slowing global growth and rising interest rates are overblown and commodities can shake off those headwinds; 18/04/2018 – Goldman Takes Troubled Portuguese Loan to the U.K.’s Top Court; 14/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 615% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $473.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 16,018 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 11.27% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISEASE DOMAINS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2.4% Position in Dermira; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 30/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA IS NOT CURRENTLY MARKETED IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 2B STUDY ENROLLING PATIENTS, DATA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

