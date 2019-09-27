Dermira (DERM) Stake Held by Oracle Investment Management Inc; Community Bank Raised Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stake by $446,820 as Shares Declined

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 392,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 415,408 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss $59.3M; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – UCB REPORTS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEG; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA(R) (certolizumab Pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Dermira Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) is the First Therapy to Demonstrate Positive Results in a 52-week, Placebo Controlled Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Study; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Dermira

Community Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 6,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 48,350 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23M, up from 41,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 597,032 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council owns 33,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 122,173 shares or 0% of the stock. Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Co holds 18,005 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter owns 0.96% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 81,629 shares. Sabal Tru Communications has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Glenmede Trust Na has 0.08% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Van Eck Corp has invested 0.3% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). 74,776 are held by Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il. Barbara Oil Co reported 1.62% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.1% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 225,970 shares. Ipswich Inv has 0.7% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 33,050 shares. Cypress Cap Limited Com (Wy) owns 780 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.07% or 4,003 shares. Ally Financial has 40,000 shares. Prudential Fin stated it has 567,967 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Electric expanding again in Twin Cities, bases $650M business unit here – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Dermira’s (NASDAQ:DERM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Dermira (DERM) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dermira Enters into Credit Facility with Athyrium Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 20, 2019 : AMD, FTCH, INVH, ACB, SQQQ, NOMD, TME, CHK, ERIC, DERM, QQQ, MU – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dermira Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:DERM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Cap Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Parkside Fincl Bank Tru accumulated 154 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 250,942 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 611,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 54,677 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Holdg has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division accumulated 165,701 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm invested in 0% or 782,223 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 55,280 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 98,900 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 29,941 shares. Bank Of America De stated it has 2.10M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 34,128 shares.