Dermira (DERM) Stake Has Raised by Opaleye Management Inc; Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Shareholder Rr Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.14 Million

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc analyzed 2,000 shares as the company's stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 30,018 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To 'AA' On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 240,300 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2.4% Position in Dermira; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 1.06 million shares to 960,000 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,128 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 716,114 shares. 200,000 were reported by Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 156 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie holds 0% or 150,000 shares. Geode Ltd Co owns 454,772 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 71,500 were accumulated by Dafna Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Rock Springs Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 775,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 15,650 shares. 541,300 are owned by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 2.12M shares stake.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Dermira Shares Are Shooting Higher After Last Year’s Disappointment – Benzinga” on March 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: AGN, GMDA, DERM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dermira Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results Nasdaq:DERM – GlobeNewswire” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dermira (DERM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Dermira’s (NASDAQ:DERM) Painful 63% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.