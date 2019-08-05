Dermira (DERM) Stake Has Raised by Opaleye Management Inc; Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Stock Value Declined While Ckw Financial Group Boosted by $1.10 Million Its Holding

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 68,165 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 313,517 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dermira Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DERM); 29/05/2018 – UCB Gets FDA OK of Cimzia for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Dermira; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISEASE DOMAINS; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 25,849 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 31,441 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity. 63,163 were accumulated by Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 9,452 are held by Bluecrest Management Limited. 8,368 are held by Fruth Invest Management. Gam Holdings Ag holds 31,236 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 154,181 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 46,012 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 8,037 shares or 0% of the stock. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Lc owns 161,489 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 36,265 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 109,828 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 119 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,582 are owned by Trellus Mngmt Company Limited Liability Corp. Birchview LP has 20,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,873 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 240,211 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Rhenman Partners Asset Mngmt owns 500,329 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Moreover, Jefferies Gru Ltd Co has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 16,260 shares. California-based Acuta Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 4.1% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Great Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.50M shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 84,700 shares. Element Mgmt holds 0.09% or 218,590 shares. Partner Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.77% or 2.58M shares in its portfolio.

