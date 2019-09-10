Dermira (DERM) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake by $3.35 Million as Shares Declined; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Holder Cwm Has Trimmed Stake

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 258,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 775,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, up from 517,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 108,412 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 OTHER REV. ABOUT $39M; 08/03/2018 – Dermira Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 19/04/2018 – Christopher Horan Joins Dermira as Chief Technical Ops Officer; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – DATA ADDED INCLUDES PHARMACOKINETIC STUDIES DEMONSTRATING NEGLIGIBLE TO LOW TRANSFER OF CIMZIA THROUGH PLACENTA; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA:SUFFICIENT CAP FOR OPS TO MID-’20 EX-LEBRIKIZUMAB COSTS; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – PUBLICATION ON CIMZIA® SHOWS PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS PATIENTS SUSTAINED IMPROVEMENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISEASE DOMAINS; 22/03/2018 – CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) label update marks major advance for women of childbearing age with chronic inflammatory disease in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 27,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 1,342 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.07% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 5.65M shares traded or 22.80% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc by 36,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,500 shares, and cut its stake in Homology Medicines Inc.

More notable recent Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/25/2019: AGN, GMDA, DERM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Dermira, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DERM) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Dermira (DERM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dermira to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dermira (DERM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Acuta Prns Lc has invested 4.1% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 481 shares. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 100,358 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 15,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Trellus Management Ltd Liability Com holds 13,582 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Limited holds 0% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Co stated it has 81,930 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 649,871 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 454,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset holds 59,485 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Northern Tru Corp holds 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) or 439,374 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 800 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,998 activity.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $32.00 million for 66.56 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 29,218 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life, a Japan-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.70M shares or 0.06% of the stock. 19,805 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp. Retirement Of Alabama holds 178,542 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 170 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.60 million shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 123,748 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 155,595 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 1.52 million shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc reported 18,802 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 505,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 155,524 were reported by Pnc Finance Services.